Photo | Conor McGregor appears to have a staph infection just days out of UFC 264

Conor McGregor appears to be dealing with a staph infection just days ahead of his upcoming trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two contests.

The pair initially clashed in a featherweight bout at UFC 178, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. ‘The Diamond’ would equal the score in their recent rematch at UFC 257, putting Conor McGregor away with a second round knockout.

Now just ten days removed from their highly anticipated rubber match, McGregor appears to be dealing with a staph infection around his left elbow.

Check out the photos below courtesy of McGregor’s official Instagram page and enhanced by Twitter user @chimaevsmash:

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

It is worth noting that Conor McGregor has not confirmed if he is actually dealing with a staph infection. The wound could simply prove to be just a nasty scrape, at least we hope.

If McGregor is actually dealing with a staph infection it could not only jeopardize his upcoming fight, but also hamper his abilities on fight night should he make the walk.

Prior to his recent setback to Poirier, the former two-division UFC champion in Conor McGregor was coming off a spectacular first round finish of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

It is expected that the winner of McGregor vs Poirier 3 will be next man to challenge newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ captured the promotions vacant 155-pound title this past May by scoring a sensational second round stoppage victory over former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

