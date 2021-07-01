UFC Vegas 33: ‘Hall vs. Strickland’ Fight Card and Rumors

In the final UFC event of July, Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will meet in a fascinating middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 33.

Event: UFC Vegas 33: Hall vs. Strickland

Date: Saturday, 31st July 2021

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ – Time TBD

With Israel Adesanya sitting at the top of the 185-pound division, many have been left to wonder what sort of future awaits for the rest of the top 15 and beyond. Robert Whittaker is likely to get the next title shot but after that, a whole parade of upcoming stars could be in the running to challenge “The Last Stylebender”.

In just a few short weeks, Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will make their own claim when they meet in an enticing main event at the UFC APEX.

UFC Vegas 33 Main Event – ESPN+

Middleweight – Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Vegas 33 Prelims/Early Prelims – ESPN+

Featherweight – Dooho Choi vs. Danny Chavez

Welterweight – Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt

Women’s Strawweight – 115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Ashley Yoder

Lightweight – Rafa Garcia vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Featherweight – Collin Anglin vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Welterweight – Orion Cosce vs. Phillip Rowe

Women’s Strawweight – Cheyanne Buys vs. Gloria de Paula

Welterweight – Mounir Lazzez vs. Niklas Stolze

Bantamweight – Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

Flyweight – Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez

Women’s Bantamweight – Wu Yanan vs. Nicco Montano

*NOTE: The range of information regarding this card varies from source to source, including UFC.com, which may mean some of this information is subject to change/alterations*