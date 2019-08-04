PHOTO | Colby Covington suffered nasty cut three weeks before UFC Newark

By
Adam D Martin
-
Colby Covington

Colby Covington earned himself a welterweight title shot after dusting Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark, but he almost didn’t make it to the fight on account of a bad cut.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that Covington suffered a nasty cut in training three weeks before his fight against Robbie Lawler. The cut was due to an accidental headbutt. According to Helwani, a doctor told Covington he should seriously consider pulling out of the fight because of how close the cut was to his eye.

Warning: the images can be considered graphic.

Check out a picture of the cut below.

Covington told Helwani that he used makeup to cover up the cut so the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board wouldn’t see it. According to Covington, the UFC had no knowledge of the cut.

Here’s what the cut looked like with makeup covering it.

And finally, a photo of the cut after it re-opened.

Despite the cut, Covington managed to make it to the fight and he put on what was arguably his greatest performance inside the Octagon.

Covington likely earned himself a title shot against UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman with the one-sided victory over his former training partner in Lawler. Covington and Usman are already starting their trash talk and are looking forward to fighting in the Octagon at UFC 244 this November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

But first, Covington will need to his this cut fully healed up. Now that he’s disclosed that he had it, it’s likely that future athletic commissions will take a better look at the spot of the cut before clearing him for his next fight.

Do you gain some more respect for Colby Covington knowing how bad of a cut he had before the Robbie Lawler fight?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR