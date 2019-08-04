Kamaru Usman pokes fun at Colby Covington over post-fight interview

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington got into a heated argument at the post-fight show following UFC on ESPN 5. Covington defeated Robbie Lawler in the main event to secure the next title shot at Usman later this year.

The trash talking between the two went on for a while and they nearly came to blows during the interview before UFC security stepped in and producers ended the segment.

Following the show, Usman went on Twitter to poke fun at Covington for his callout in his post-fight interview with Jon Anik after he beat Lawler.

“Let’s make English great again,” the Tweet from Usman said, tagging Covington and President Donald Trump in it.

Covington had some problems saying where he wanted to fight Usman, mispronouncing Madison Square Garden. To be fair to Covington, he had just fought a 25-minute fight against a heavy hitter in Lawler and was clearly fighting his own adrenaline in his post-fight interview. Still, it’s the fight game, and of course Usman would take this as an opportunity to take a shot at Covington.

Both Covington and Usman despise each other and this fight has been a long time coming after the two have been going at it on social media ever since Usman beat Tyron Woodley to win the welterweight title earlier this year at UFC 235. This is just the beginning of the trash talk between these two, which is expected to really ramp up the closer we get to November, as UFC 244 is targeted as the event for these two to fight at.

Usman is still not cleared to return to the Octagon just yet, but once he does you have to expect the UFC to book this fight with Covington.

Are you excited to see Kamaru Usman fight Colby Covington for the belt later this year?