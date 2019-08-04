Michael Chiesa working on new UFC contract, hoping for December return

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa says he is working on a new contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion and he hopes to return to the Octagon in December.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner recently spoke to reporters and told them when he wants to return to the Octagon.

“Definitely looking to fight in December. I want to give myself a little bit of a break,” Chiesa said. “I put a lot of work into these camps. December fits into my timeline well.”

When asked who he wants to fight next, Chiesa did not name anyone specifically, but he did say he wants a ranked opponent next. Since Chiesa is currently in negotiations with the UFC on a new contract, it’s likely he will get what he wants.

“We’re going to do a new deal, which I’m excited about. Part of that deal is that I want my next fight to be against a ranked opponent. I’m very adamant about that,” Chiesa said. “When I left lightweight I ranked about No. 10 or No. 11 in the rankings. I think I deserve a ranked opponent and I know the UFC will deliver.”

Chiesa moved up to welterweight last year after being submitted by Anthony Pettis at UFC 226. Chiesa was one of the biggest lightweights in the sport and struggled to cut all the way down to 155lbs.

Since moving up to 170lbs, Chiesa has looked phenomenal. He opened up his welterweight stint with a submission win over former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit at UFC 232. He then dominated Diego Sanchez at UFC 239. Despite the two victories, welterweight is such a deep division that Chiesa is not yet ranked in the top-15.

However, you can’t say Chiesa doesn’t deserve a ranked opponent his next time out, and he will likely get one when he returns to the Octagon in December.

Who do you think Michael Chiesa should fight next?