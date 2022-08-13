PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor stops Rory MacDonald in Round 1 (Video)

Former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald squared off with Dilano Taylor in the headliner of today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales.

Taylor (10-2 MMA) stepped in on short notice for the semi-final contest, this after MacDonald’s original opponent Magomed Umalatov was forced to withdraw from the event due to Visa issues.

Dilano had entered the matchup looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Magomed Magomedkerimov in his most recent effort this past July. Prior to that setback, ‘The Postman’ had strung together eight straight victories.

Meanwhile, Rory MacDonald (23-10-1 MMA) had last competed on July 1st of this year, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Sadibou Sy. That defeat was preceded by a submission win over Brett Cooper at PFL 3.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s PFL Playoffs 2 headliner did not make it out of the opening round. Dilano Taylor was able to drop Rory MacDonald with a right cross and promptly proceeded to finish him off on the ground with strikes.

Check out the finish below courtesy of PFL’s official Twitter:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official PFL Playoffs 2 Results: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald by TKO (punches) at 3:59 of Round 1

With today’s loss, the ‘Red King’ is now just 2-4 under the Professional Fight League banner. All three of Rory’s previous PFL losses came by way of decision.

What was your reaction to Dilano Taylor upsetting Rory MacDonald with a TKO victory at today’s PFL Playoffs 2 event in Wales? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below