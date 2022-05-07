PFL 3 Results: Rory MacDonald stops Brett Cooper in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s PFL 3 main card features a welterweight bout between Rory MacDonald and Brett Cooper.

MacDonald (23-8-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s fight looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Red King’ is coming off decision losses to Ray Cooper III and Gleison Tibau in his most recent PFL appearances. The former Bellator welterweight champion has gone just 2-4-1 over his past seven fights overall.

Meanwhile, Brett Cooper (28-16 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest victory being a first round knockout of Tyler Hill at PFL 7 in 2021.

Round one begins and Rory MacDonald comes out quickly. Cooper looks to keep him at bay with his jab. Rory pushes through the jabs and shoots in for an easy takedown. He immediately passes to half guard and then to side control. He is looking to lockup a kimura submission attempt. He switches to punches and then lands a big elbow. ‘The Red King’ moves to full mount and he has three minutes to work. Big punches from the top position. is raining down punches now. Cooper is covering up. He gives up his back and Rory MacDonald locks in the rear-naked choke. This one is all over as Brett is forced to tapout. What an impressive performance from the Canadian standout.

Official PFL 3 Result: Rory MacDonald def. Brett Cooper via submission (RNC) at 2:23 of Round 1

What did you think of MacDonald’s submission victory over Cooper this evening in Arlington? Do you think he can go all the way in the season’s Professional Fighters League welterweight tournament?