Petr Yan trashes “sneaky coward” Aljamain Sterling for pulling out of UFC 267 rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan trashed the “sneaky coward” Aljamain Sterling for pulling out of their UFC 267 rematch.

Yan was expected to meet Sterling in a rematch in the co-main event of UFC 267 next month, but the fight was scratched when Sterling was forced to pull out of the bout with an injury. With Sterling out, the UFC is hoping to book an interim title fight for Fight Island, with Yan in one corner of the fight and another top contender in the other corner. As far as Yan goes, while he wanted to fight Sterling badly and get his revenge, at this point he is telling the UFC matchmakers to get anyone in the top-10 who is available to fight him.

RT Sport shared a video of Yan speaking about Sterling withdrawing from the fight and what he expects next. Take a look at what “No Mercy” said in the video below.

Petr Yan looks determined. Same mission. Same location. No mercy. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ptj3sr7agy — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) September 26, 2021

Petr Yan: “Greetings to everyone! You all know what’s just happened to my fight. You all know that Aljo just ran away like a sneaky coward. Here is what I would like to say. I am not going to sit and wait for him. I am going to fight on October 30 in Abu Dhabi, and I would like to address the UFC. UFC, give me any fighter. Top five, top seven, top 10, anyone who deserves to fight for the belt, and I will get the job done. I’ll show you who here is really champ. Thank you for all your support, my friends. See you in Abu Dhabi.”

It will be interesting to see who the UFC ends up replacing Sterling with against Yan, but potential options include Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, and perhaps even Jose Aldo.

Who do you want to see Petr Yan fight now that Aljamain Sterling has been forced to pull out of UFC 267?