Petr Yan reacts after Aljamain Sterling pulls out of slated rematch at UFC 267, responds to challenge from Sean O’Malley

Petr Yan has reacted after news broke that Aljamain Sterling has pulled out of their slated rematch at UFC 267 due to injury.

Sterling (20-3 MMA) had captured the promotions bantamweight title back in March, this after Yan (15-2 MMA) was disqualified from their UFC 259 fight due to an illegal knee in round four. Prior to that fight-ending strike, the Russian appeared to well on his way to earning his first career title defense.

Earlier today, just a month after their rematch was officially signed, news broke the Aljamain Sterling had pulled out of UFC 267 due to injury. As expected, Petr Yan was not happy and proceeded to slam ‘Funkmaster’ on social media.

Shortly after the news surfaced that Aljamain Sterling was out of UFC 267, fellow bantamweight Sean O’Malley extended a challenge to Petr Yan.

“Hi Petr Yan. Give me that fight.” – O’Malley wrote in two separate tweets.

The Russian standout addressed Suga’s callout with the following:

What’s up poodle? — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 26, 2021

Although O’Malley likes the way of he stacks up against ‘No Mercy’ it is unlikely that fight will be made by Dana White and company.

The good news for fight fans is that the UFC is actively working to keep Petr Yan on the UFC 267 lineup. MMAJunkie is reporting that promotional officials are working to book ‘No Mercy’ in a interim bantamweight title fight. The front runner to be Yan’s opponent is Cory Sandhagen.

Aljamain Sterling was set to enter his rematch with Petr Yan on a six-fight winning streak, which included a first round submission victory over Cory Sandhagen. ‘Funkmaster’ has not tasted defeat since being starched by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan will be looking to start a new winning streak when he takes to the Octagon at UFC 267. Prior to his DQ loss to Sterling, the Russian standout was riding a ten-fight winning streak.

