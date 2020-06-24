Petr Yan to Sean O’Malley: stick your long arms “right into your a**hole”

Upcoming UFC bantamweight title challenger Petr Yan has fired a shot at red-hot bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley, and it’s a doozy.

Yan targeted O’Malley on Twitter, telling O’Malley to put his long arms—one of his most effective weapons in the cage—where the sun don’t shine.

See it below:

I did boxing for 8 years and during that time I’ve beat up as many lanky long dudes as you have hairs on your head curly boy. Use your long arms to stick it up right into your asshole. Your reach will be useful only for that @SugaSeanMMA — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 24, 2020

@SugaSeanMMA.”

It’s not clear what exactly Yan is responding to, but evidently O’Malley said something that didn’t sit well with him.

Petr Yan is weeks’ out from his first bid at UFC bantamweight gold. The Russian talent is set to take on Jose Aldo for the division’s vacant title in one of three title fights scheduled for UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi.

“Aldo is a very experienced and well-trained fighter,” Yan told MMA Junkie of the matchup. “He doesn’t make many mistakes. He will be ready to go the full distance. But I believe I have the ability and tools to defeat him. I have no doubt it will be an exciting contest. It is because our styles match up very well.

“I envision this fight will end with my hand being raised. I believe I can defeat every fighter in my division.”

Petr Yan last fought in December, when he beat the brakes off former WEC and multiple-time UFC title challenger Urijah Faber. Other highlights of his UFC run include wins over ranked foes John Dodson and Jimmie Rivera.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 250, when he picked up a devastating, one-punch knockout victory over former WEC champion Eddie Wineland. The victory earned O’Malley a spot in the UFC featherweight top-15, and put him on a collision course with the division’s best fighters.

“There’s levels to striking,” O’Malley said his KO of Wineland in a video posted to YouTube. “When you got power in your hands, you can just bend down and just throw something, and if it lands you’ll probably knock someone out. I choose pure, clean, technique, and speed.”

At present, O’Malley remains some distance from a fight with Yan, but it’s certainly possible the pair will collide sometime down the road.

Who do you think would come out on top if they fought?