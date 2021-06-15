Paulo Costa responds to Marvin Vettori’s callout: “I could fight this Moron”

Paulo Costa seems open to fighting Marvin Vettori next time out.

Costa was supposed to headline a Fight Night card on August 21 against Jared Cannonier. However, the Brazilain withdrew from the fight after he had concerns over his pay and claimed he never signed the contract. After that, many expected him to be away from the Octagon for quite some time but after UFC 263, Vettori called him out.

“I mean, if (Darren Till) can show up, eventually,” Vettori said to BT Sport about Costa and his next fight. “But to be honest, I like to really destroy this drunk guy who can’t stay off drinking, Borrachinha. Either way, I’m game, I’m as game as it comes, I’ll always show up. You can count on me, when there’s a fight, a date, I will show up. So we’ll see.”

Although Vettori didn’t immediately get a response, on Monday night, Costa responded to the Italian and showed some interest in taking the scrap.

I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that. pic.twitter.com/xQnS3rcqaN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 14, 2021

“I could fight this Moron if he show to fight like that,” Costa wrote on Twitter.

Paulo Costa, as mentioned, was supposed to fight Cannonier in his first fight since losing to Israel Adesanya by TKO for the middleweight title. The 30-year-old is 13-1 as a pro. He’s 5-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks.

Marvin Vettori, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Adesanya for the belt on Saturday at UFC 263. Prior to that, he had a five-fight winning streak where he had notable wins over Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.

If the fight is made the winner of Costa-Vettori could be a win or two away from getting a title shot. However, it’s uncertain this will be next as Dana White hasn’t seemed thrilled with Costa.

Would you like to see Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori?