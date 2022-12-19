Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”

Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off.

The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.

Now, on Monday, ESPN reported that Costa-Whittaker is indeed off and after the news became public, the Brazilian took to social media to react.

I wasn't bluffing 🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

“I wasn’t bluffing,” Costa wrote.

Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills, they should stop being petty 👍🥤 pic.twitter.com/uAfFLnTOdN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

“Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills, they should stop being petty,” Costa added.

Although many have been critical of Paulo Costa and the way he has handled the negotiations, he points to other UFC fighters who have had issues.

I think they're taking it the wrong way, making fighters unhappy with deals isn't very smart. It’s not only ME, I remember: Nagnnu , OMalley , Mark hunt ect — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

“I think they’re taking it the wrong way, making fighters unhappy with deals isn’t very smart. It’s not only ME, I remember: Nagnnu , OMalley , Mark hunt ect,” Costa concluded.

As of right now, there is no word on who will replace Costa and face Whittaker at UFC 284. Along with that, it’s uncertain what the future of Costa is as he has said he will be testing free agency after he fights out his deal.

Paulo Costa (14-2) is coming off a decision victory over Luke Rockhold back in August at UFC 278. The victory snapped his two-fight losing skid as he lost a decision to Marvin Vettori – in the main event that ended up being at light heavyweight due to Costa’s weight issues. Before that, he lost by TKO to Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 253 for the middleweight title. Prior to earning the title shot, Costa was 5-0 and had notable wins over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall, and Johny Hendricks among others.

What do you make of Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker being off UFC 284?