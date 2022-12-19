Jiri Prochazka reveals USADA visits are less frequent after vacating championship: “Thank you, please keep that”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has had fewer visits from USADA recently.

‘Denisa’ has been out of action since June at UFC 275. In the main event in Singapore, Prochazka and then-light-heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira put on a show. While the contest was back and forth, it was the challenger who pulled off the win by fifth-round submission.

Sadly, the celebration was brief for the newly crowned champion. A rematch with the Brazilian was booked for UFC 282 this month, but it didn’t come to fruition. In late November, Prochazka suffered a devastating shoulder injury that will keep him out of action for over a year.

Along with that, Jiri Prochazka vacated his light-heavyweight championship. While a somber moment for him, it has come with its perks. On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Prochazka revealed that USADA has cut down on their recent visits.

In 2022, the former champion has been tested 64 times, which is the most in the UFC. Since suffering his shoulder injury, Prochazka has revealed that USADA has been visiting him much less. For that, the light-heavyweight contender is thankful.

“After I vacated the title, USADA is going down right now,” stated Prochazka on The MMA Hour. “I am very glad for that. If they hear that thank you, please keep that. I did sometimes I did some mistakes with [whereabouts violations]. There were a lot of misunderstandings. But now it’s good.”

He continued, “Yeah [they come early], they come all the time around five or six AM. That was every time. They’d take my blood twice, from the hand and from the shoulder. Then, they’d take the urine, it was a really fun three or four months with them. Sometimes they’d send someone from another state to be sure, to make sure they do it correctly. Yeah, [it’s quieted down], yeah.”

