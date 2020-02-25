Paulo Costa reacts to Israel Adesanya apology, still plans to ‘erase’ him

Paulo Costa has responded to Israel Adesanya’s apology for his Twin Towers comment, and the Brazilian middleweight is still enraged.

At a recent UFC 245 press conference, “The Last Stylebender” made a comment claiming he will crumble Yoel Romero like the Twin Towers in their main event UFC 248 fight in March.

His 9/11 reference left a bad taste in the mouth of many people in the MMA community, particularly Americans. However, Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa was also deeply offended by the remarks.

He slammed Israel Adesanya for his “disrespectful” comment.

“Israel Adesanya. You are a disgusting piece of shit. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi,” Paulo Costa said on Twitter.

After thinking it over, the middleweight champion took to social media to apologize for his insensitive comments.

“I never made a joke about people dying or made light of the tragic event that was 9/11. I was simply rambling and my brain worked faster than my mouth in a moment to (choose) the wrong euphemism. You speak on the mic enough times and you’re bound to miss the mark with some bars. I did on this one and for that I’m sorry. I’ll be more careful in (the) future with my words.”

Paulo Costa has responded by shutting down Adesanya’s apology and stating he plans to “erase him” all the same.

“Glad you learned your lesson. Now shut your big mouth already. Respect the people and be ready to be erased.”

Glad you learned your lesson. Now shut your big mouth already. Respect the people and be ready to be erased. Esse Magrelo viu a merda que fez e se desculpou. Espero que mantenha-se assim; quietinho e se prepare para ser trucidado . pic.twitter.com/jAo820WSUl — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 24, 2020

Would you like to see Paulo Costa try to “erase” Israel Adesanya in the Octagon after the middleweight champion faces Yoel Romero in his first title defense? Sound off in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.