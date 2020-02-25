Henry Cejudo blasts Conor McGregor for ‘terrorist attacks’ in America

Henry Cejudo continues to make wild statements in an attempt to remain at the top of MMA headlines. One of his latest targets is Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

“So I’m sitting here watching the UFC fights with my boy Justin Gaethje,” Cejudo said to TMZ Sports. “And I’m just dumbfounded a little bit because we’re talking about Conor McGregor. Yeah, the man that likes to sucker-punch the elderly. Yeah, the man that does terrorist attacks in our country, and he thinks he can get the next title fight with Khabib!”

Cejudo continued, implying that McGregor is avoiding a fight with Gaethje.

“But I know Khabib,” Cejudo said. “Khabib’s a man of honor and integrity. Everything that you’re not, he is. But I got somebody that you could fight to eventually fight for that title that you want. If not, you can stick to the “BMF.” So I have a message for you, or better yet we’ll let Justin Gaethje give the message for you.”

Gaethje who accompanied Cejudo in the video, then interjected by calling McGregor a “p*ssy.”

Both fighters urged “The Notorious” to sign the contract.

The No. 3 ranked lightweight, Gaethje has been eager to face the Irishman since he knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2019. However, Cerrone was then matched up with McGregor, and lost to the Irishman at UFC 246. At this point, it’s not clear who McGregor will fight next, though a fight with Gaethje is rumored for this summer.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Henry Cejudo will defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Brazil this May.

Do you think Henry Cejudo needs to ease off the trash-talking?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.