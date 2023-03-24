Paulo Costa now the highest paid fighter from Brazil with his new UFC contract

Paulo Costa is now the highest paid fighter from Brazil with his new UFC contract.

‘Borrachinha’ (14-2 MMA) last fought in August of 2022 at UFC 278 where he defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) via unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old middleweight has been in contract negotiations with the UFC and seemingly the two parties were unable to come to an agreement.

However, it now looks as though a 4-fight deal has been struck with the promotion which will put Costa in the spotlight for being the highest paid Brazilian in the UFC.

Tamara Alves, Costa’s manager and girlfriend spoke with ‘Ag.Fight’ about the lucrative deal with the UFC:

“(Paulo) went from being one of the most undervalued athletes to one of the most valued athletes within the UFC. I have no doubt that today Paulo is the highest paid Brazilian athlete within the organization. I don’t know if you know any Brazilian athlete who earns more than $1 million per fight.”

Costa addressed the deal with the Brazilian outlet ‘PVT’ saying (h/t MMAMania):

“I haven’t signed the contract yet but we have reached a deal with the UFC regarding the pay. It wasn’t easy, there was a lot of hard work, and I have to highlight Tamara’s brilliant work here. I want that, too. (The UFC) wants to make sure this Chimaev fight happen at all costs, but I want to make both happen. We’ll see.”

Along with Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA), the other fight Costa is referring to is with Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA).

Are you excited that Costas’ contract with the UFC will be renewed and he’ll be back in the Octagon fighting the likes of Chimaev and Strickland? Do you believe the fighter is worthy of getting paid $1 million a fight?

