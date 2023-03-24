Jorge Masvidal shoots down the idea of boxing Jake Paul: “That ship has sailed now that he lost that 0”

Jorge Masvidal has shot down the idea of boxing Jake Paul.

Apparently now that ‘The Problem Child’ is no longer undefeated, Masvidal has no interest in fighting him in the boxing ring.

Paul recently lost to Tommy Fury via split decision in February of this year, bringing his record to 6 wins and 1 loss in the ring.

It was back in 2021 where Jake Paul first called out Jorge Masvidal for a boxing match.

Masvidal, speaking to ‘MMA Junkie Radio‘ shot down the idea of boxing Jake Paul:

“Right now there’s nobody that I could really think of to call out. But they already burst that bubble just because I always thought it would be a great fight for me, and that I could knock him out and make a lot of easy money while doing it, would have been Jake Paul. But that ship has sailed now that he lost that 0. Maybe he comes back and gets a couple of wins and stuff, but that’s probably the only dude because he’s easy money.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal said:

“I don’t think I was going to generate a huge pay-per-view sell with him, because he doesn’t bring those types of pay-per-views. But me being involved in boxing, who knows? Maybe I could have done well for myself and gotten some good pay-per-views.”

Concluding, ‘Gamebred’ spoke about pay-per views:

“When he fought Woodley, when he fought Ben Askren, he hasn’t hit those marks that he thinks or that his people think he’s gonna hit. So he’s not the draw, definitely. He’d be like the C-side. I’m like the A+-side if we’re talking about selling pay-per-views.”

While Masvidal hasn’t entered the boxing ring himself, his ‘Gamebred Boxing’ endeavor is holding its fourth event on Saturday, April 1st at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The main event will feature Roy Jones Jr. vs Anthony Pettis.

For now, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) is focused on his upcoming fight with Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) at UFC 287 which takes place on Saturday, April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

What do you make of Masvidals’ comments concerning Jake Paul and a potential boxing match?

