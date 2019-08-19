Paulo Costa “might kill” Israel Adesanya following “Dinosaur Arms” comment

Undefeated contender Paulo Costa has his sights set on a future matchup with current interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The Brazilian standout, Costa (14-0 MMA), defeated former title challenger Yoel Romero by way of unanimous decision on the main card of last night’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim.

Following his three-round war with ‘The Soldier of God’, Paulo Costa was informed that ‘Stylebender’ had taken to twitter insulting him with an emoji of a dinosaur.

⛽️🦖 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 18, 2019

The tweet from Israel Adesanya insinuated that Paulo Costa had the short arms of a Tyrannosaurus.

‘The Eraser’ responded to Adesanya’s jab during last night’s UFC 241 post-fight press conference (via MMAMania).

“He says I have, uh, ‘dinosaur arms.’ So. It’s personal.” Costa explained. “He’s very skinny, he not have a chance against me.”

Israel Adesanya will square off with current middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker in the headliner of October’s UFC 243 event in Australia.

Paulo Costa believes both ‘The Reaper’ and ‘Stylebender’ are fearful of what he brings to the Octagon.

“I think that both are looking to me, scared. Because the both guys know now they have a very, very tough guy looking for them.”

As for who will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated UFC 243 headliner, Paulo Costa has his money on Robert Whittaker.

“I think Whittaker will beat Adesanya. But, I beat Romero. For me, Romero won against Robert Whittaker. But if Adesanya won, (and) takes the belt? Man. I can kill that guy!”

Would you like to see a future fight between undefeated middleweight standouts Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019