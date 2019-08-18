Joe Rogan dubs Nate Diaz the most under appreciated super star on the UFC roster

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had a front row seat for last night’s UFC 241 co-main event between Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Showtime’ met in a welterweight bout that was arguably the most anticipated fight of last night’s event.

The fight lived up to fan expectations, as Pettis and Diaz proceeded to go to war for fifteen straight minutes.

After three rounds of thrilling back and forth action, Nate Diaz was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis by the judges in attendance.

Earlier today, Joe Rogan took to Facebook where he explained how happy he is to see youngest Diaz brother finally getting the love and respect that he deserves.

“I’m glad Nate Diaz is getting the love and respect he deserves. I’ve been saying for years he’s the most under appreciated super star in the UFC roster. The roar when that man walked into the arena was second to none, and the fight was excellent.”

With his victory over ‘Showtime‘, Nate Diaz moves to 20-11 overall in his MMA career. The Stockton native has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances, scoring wins over Michael Johnson, Conor McGregor and now Anthony Pettis during that stretch.

As noted by Joe Rogan, the atmosphere during Diaz’s entrance last nigth at the Honda Center in Anaheim was nothing short of electric.

Following his victory over Pettis, Nate Diaz proceeded to callout perennial welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

UFC President Dana White later admitted that he liked the idea of a Diaz vs. Masvidal matchup, but nothing has been made official as of this time.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan that Nate Diaz is the most under appreciated super star on the UFC roster? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019