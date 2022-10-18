Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on the commentary table for UFC 280

Paul Felder will feature on the commentary team for UFC 280 this weekend, replacing Joe Rogan in the process.

On Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on one of their biggest cards of the year thus far. We’ll see the UFC lightweight title and UFC bantamweight title being defended alongside a whole host of other fun bouts as Abu Dhabi prepares to put on a real show for fans watching around the world.

- Advertisement -

For an event of this magnitude, you’ll need a stellar team to call the action – and according to MMA Fighting, the three men tasked with doing so will be Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder.

Joe Rogan tends to make an appearance on the pay-per-view cards but only in North America, with the popular comedian rarely making a trip abroad to commentate – although he has suggested he would do so for a potential Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman trilogy fight in London.

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on broadcast team for international card at UFC 280 (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/pwd23mjJun pic.twitter.com/Usxvj7x4V2 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 17, 2022

- Advertisement -

Michael Bisping was the one called up to the big leagues at UFC 275 earlier this year in Singapore but he’s currently away filming a movie, leaving Felder to be the one to step up to the plate.

Felder’s big moment

Anik and Cormier are both regular features of any given PPV card and that’ll be no different here, with some fans already suggesting that Felder will be able to function better alongside DC than Rogan does.

Whatever the case may be, this is another sign that the UFC is gearing up for a huge night of action with massive implications being on the line for two of the most important divisions in the sport.

- Advertisement -

Are you excited to see Paul Felder replace Joe Rogan for UFC 280 or would you have preferred someone else to get the call? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -