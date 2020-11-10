Paul Felder reacts to short notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos: “These are the moments I will tell my grandkids about”

Paul Felder is happy to be fighting Rafael dos Anjos on short notice.

On Monday, it was announced Felder was stepping up on five days to face dos Anjos after Islam Makhachev was forced to withdraw. Immediately, many fans were ecstatic for the fight, and for Felder, he says he’s excited to share the Octagon with a legend in dos Anjos.

The show must go on as they say! This man is a legend. These are the moments I will tell my grandkids about. Or when Aisling tries to bring home a boy! #mainevent https://t.co/HU0IEMYaGG — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) November 10, 2020

Paul Felder has not fought since February of this year when he dropped a split decision to Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland. After the fight, “The Irish Dragon” announced he would likely be retiring unless something really piqued his interest. Well, it appears Rafael dos Anjos fight, who is a former UFC champion, is a big enough opponent for Felder’s return.

Before the loss to Hooker, Felder picked up back-to-back decision wins over Edson Barboza and James Vick. In his career, he has notable wins over Charles Oliveira and Stevie Ray. Yet, dos Anjos is no doubt the biggest name opponent he has fought. Felder is currently ranked seventh at lightweight and a win over a former champion will put him back in the driver’s seat to fight a top-five opponent.

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak and has dropped four of his last five after going 3-0 to begin his welterweight run. The Brazilian will be fighting at lightweight for the first time since 2016. The last time he was at 155lbs he lost a decision to Tony Ferguson after being TKO’d by Eddie Alvarez to lose his lightweight title.

