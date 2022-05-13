Bellator 281 Results: Paul Daley KO’s Wendell Giacomo (Video)

Paul Daley will make his final walk to the cage this evening in London when he squares off with Wendell Giacomo at Bellator 281.

Daley was originally slated to face Andrey Koreshkov at tonight’s event, but the Russian was forced to pullout of the contest. ‘Semtex’ will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a defeat to Jason Jackson in his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, Daley had put together a three-fight win streak. The British standout is looking to secure one last victory before riding off into the sunset.

Wendell Giacomo trains alongside the Pitbull brothers and currently holds a 9-2 pro mixed martial arts record, although he has yet to compete under the Bellator banner. His last appearance saw him secure a unanimous decision win over Uyran Carlos for LFA.

Round one begins and Paul Daley is looking to find his range. Giacomo tags him with a pair of low kicks. He looks to pressure ‘Semtex’ and pushes him up against the fence. The Brazilian lands a takedown and begins working from top position. Daley is able to reverse and get on top. He looks to posture up and unload some big strikes. Wendell Giacomo locks him up and then drops for a heel hook. Daley defends and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Giacomo is quickly in on another takedown attempt. He gets it and drags Paul Daley down to the canvas. Wendell with some short shots as is partially hooked on Daley’s back. The British veteran looks to get back to his feet but Giacomo locks in both hooks and begins to land bigger shots now from the back. The Brazilian begins to work for a rear-naked choke. ‘Semtex’ scrambes to his feet and begins to unload big punches. A massive right hook lands an Giacomo goes down.

Official Bellator 281 Result: Paul Daley def. Wendell Giacomo via KO in Round 2

What did you think of Daley’s final mixed martial appearance?

