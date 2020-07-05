Betting odds update for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Months after the original opening betting line was released, we have an update on the betting odds for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal.

After Usman defeated Colby Covington via fifth-round TKO in an all-out war at UFC 245, the oddsmakers released a line for Usman against Masvidal. The opening betting odds at the time saw Usman open as a -260 betting favorite, with Masvidal opening as a +200 underdog. Nearly seven months later and with the two finally set to settle their score at UFC 251, now the betting lines have shifted as the fight becomes closer and closer to finally becoming a reality on Fight Island.

According to BestFightOdds.com, the current odds see Usman as a -320 betting favorite, with the comeback on the underdog Masvidal at +240. These odds mean that you would have to bet $320 to win $100 on Usman, while a $100 bet on Masvidal would win you $240. The odds also indicate that bettors are trying to get in on Usman right now while the line is still relatively playable, though dog money on Masvidal is sure to come in shortly.

Current UFC 251 Odds

Kamaru Usman -320

Jorge Masvidal +240

Should the fight go on as planned pending a negative COVID-19 test by Masvidal, then Usman and Masvidal will meet next Saturday in the main event of UFC 251 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. The bout will feature two of the very best fighters at 170lbs in the world going at it with the title on the line, so fans should be in for a real treat.

Usman is currently riding a 15-fight win streak and is unbeaten in the UFC with an incredible 11-0 record, while Masvidal is currently riding a three-fight win streak himself. This is a high-level matchup between two fighters at the top of their games, and now all we need is a negative test from the fighters and this fight will be a go in just six days.

Who is your money on, Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal?