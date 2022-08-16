Khamzat Chimaev says he’s surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him at UFC 279: “I can smash that guy, easy”

Khamzat Chimaev didn’t expect Nate Diaz to actually fight him.

Chimaev is set to headline UFC 279 against Diaz in a pivotal fight for both men, as it also serves as the final bout of Nate’s existing UFC contract. With that, Chimaev admits he is surprised Diaz wants him as his final fight as he believes it’s a terrible matchup for the Stockton, native.

“Yeah of course [I’m surprised Diaz took the fight], because like, himself he tells the interviews [this is a] bad match up for him, you know?” Chimaev said to The Mac Life. “Like I can smash that guy easy. The guy’s getting older, he’s not that guy who beat McGregor. He’s not that young guy. This is his last fight, he’s gonna lose his fight and go some boxing shit. I kill him, you know, and kick him out. Let him go.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev is surprised Nate Diaz is fighting him, he is glad the scrap is happening.

Chimaev admits Diaz is someone he grew up watching so he’s eager to share the Octagon with him. He also respects Diaz more now that he did take this fight.

“Yeah of course it’s nice to fight with that guy,” Chimaev added. “When I was kid, young boy, I looked up to that guy, other guys. It’s nice to see them in the cage as well with me. Like somebody who you looked up [to]. He’s a warrior. Nobody can take from him. He comes to fight until the last second. Like he said always, kill or to be killed. He’s doing all the time. Respect for him to take the fight, it’s a bad fight for him. You have to give him respect.”

