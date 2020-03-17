Paige VanZant called out again by Amanda Ribas: ‘It’d be a great fight for the fans’

UFC strawweight contender Amanda Ribas has once again called out Paige VanZant after defeating replacement opponent Randa Markos at UFC Brasilia.

VanZant was set to fight Ribas at UFC Brasilia but was forced to withdraw after breaking her right arm for the third time. The UFC called upon Markos as the replacement opponent, and Ribas handled her in dominant fashion, scoring a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards with tallies of 30-26, 30-25 and 30-25.

Now that Ribas has the win over Markos under her belt, she’s called upon VanZant once again in order to get the chance to handle her unfinished business. Speaking to the media following UFC Brasilia, Ribas used the scrum as an opportunity to reaffirm her interest in PVZ.

“I think it’d be a great fight. For me, for (VanZant), and for the UFC. I hope she recovers really fast. I don’t care if she wants it at 115 or 125 because she needs to recover her arm really good because I will be 100 percent and I hope she will be too,” Ribas said.

“I think we’ll be a great fight. I want to fight with the best. And when I look at her, I see a good fighter, a good talker, so I think it’d be a great fight for the fans. We need to think about the fans because they make us better.”

This is PVZ’s last fight on her UFC contract, and Ribas wants it bad enough that she’ll even let PVZ pick the weight class. Ribas said she will get VanZant the option of having the fight contested at strawweight or flyweight. She doesn’t care about the weight, she just wants to fight PVZ.

“I’m giving her these options because I want to fight with her. I’m giving her two options. 115, 125, if she wants it let’s go,” Ribas said.

Do you want to see Amanda Ribas fight Paige VanZant?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/17/2020.