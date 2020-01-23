Paige VanZant withdraws from fight with Amanda Ribas

The tough breaks just keep coming for Paige VanZant.

After over a year on the shelf due to a series of unfortunate injuries, VanZant was expected to return to the cage opposite Amanda Ribas at UFC Brasilia on March 14.

Unfortunately, VanZant has sustained yet another injury and been forced off the card as a result. This development was first reported by Brazilian publication Combate and later confirmed by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie.

Paige VanZant has not fought since January of 2019, when she submitted Rachael Ostovich on the UFC’s first-ever show on ESPN+. Her next fight, whenever it winds up happening, will be very high stakes, as it will mark the final obligation on her current UFC contract.

VanZant has stated that she intends to test free agency when her contract concludes, citing her belief that she is not paid enough for her UFC fights.

“With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting,” VanZant said during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss. By a long shot.”

“I do think my value is significantly higher than what I’m currently valued at,” she added. “I want a significant pay raise, to be completely honest. I do think that my value is really low [right now].”

Amanda Ribas, on the other hand, has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC, defeating Emily Whitmire in her promotional debut, and then handing Mackenzie Dern her first professional loss in his her sophomore UFC bout.

Randa Markos, finally, steps in for VanZant riding a split decision win over Ashley Yoder. This win separated her from a loss to former title challenger Claudia Gadelha.

Here’s how the UFC Brasilia card looks without Paige VanZant.

Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Nikita Krylov vs. Johnny Walker

Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Enrique Barzola vs. Rani Yahya

Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Gilbert Burns vs. Demian Maia

Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Su Mudaerji vs. Bruno Silva

Damir Hadzovic vs. Renato Moicano

Who do you want to see Paige VanZant fight when she’s healthy again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/23/2020.