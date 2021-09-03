Paddy Pimblett translates perplexing “good luck” message from Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett has explained the perplexing “good luck” message he received from Conor McGregor ahead of his highly anticipated UFC debut.

Pimblett (16-3 MMA), a former Cage Warriors champion, is set to make his first walk to the Octagon tomorrow afternoon for a lightweight scrap with Luigi Vendramini.

In the leadup to his first UFC fight Paddy Pimblett received the following “good luck” message from fellow former Cage Warriors champion Conor McGregor.

Good luck paddy i was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knoc who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them 🇺🇸 meatball 😋 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 25, 2021

“Good luck paddy I was outside your gaf all hours with your man with long hair out that way that doing 30 year now forget his name hahahaha knock knock who’s there not mike hahahaah it’s Brews not bevvies with them US meatball.” – McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Many fans and analysts had difficulty attempting to decipher Conor’s message, this due to the British slang used in the tweet. With that said, Paddy Pimblett was kind enough to provide a translation of McGregor’s message during an interview with RT Sport.

“I understood a lot. You know what I mean, I understood it. What he was saying is, like, good luck, obviously. And then he was saying, like, when he was in Liverpool he was supposedly outside my house,” added Pimblett. “And he was with someone who’s now doing thirty years in jail. So that’s what (Conor McGregor) was getting it, know what I mean.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Paddy Pimblett will enter UFC Vegas 36 sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion is currently recovering from the broken leg that he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will emerge victorious in his first Octagon appearance against Luigi Vendramini at tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 36 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!