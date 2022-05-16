Paddy Pimblett tells Stephan Bonnar to “eat s**t” for previous photo snub at the UFC Fan Expo in London

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, the up and coming UFC lightweight sensation shared his thoughts on a photo snub he received back when he was a kid in London.

The Brit last fought in March of this year, defeating Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) at UFC London.

It was during a media scrum at UFC 274 that Pimblett shared his story of trying to have a picture taken with Stephan Bonnar, saying (h/t MMANews):

“I remember when I was kid, when they did the first-ever UFC Fan Expo in London, and I asked Stephan Bonnar for a picture and he walked away. He said, ‘I haven’t got time,’ and walked away. And I’ve never forgot it. So eat sh*t, Stephan Bonnar. Eat sh*t, lad.”

Needless to say, Pimblett is no longer a big fan of the former light heavyweight fighter.

Stephan Bonnar, ‘The American Psycho‘, retired from MMA back in 2012 and was officially inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bonner was back in the news earlier this year after suffering a house fire in his Nevado home. While his family were all safe, they lost their cat and several of their possessions in the blaze.

Speaking to that loss, Paddy Pimblett simply said:

“That’s karma, motherfucker.”

Obviously that photo op rejection as a kid has left a lasting impression on the fighter.

Do you believe fighters should pose for pictures and give autographs to their fans?