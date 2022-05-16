Gregor Gillespie addresses his future after being removed from the active UFC roster, claims Tony Ferguson turned him down 100 times

Gregor Gillespie has claimed Tony Ferguson has turned him down 100 times which has played a role in his inactivity.

Gillespie was removed from the UFC’s rankings on Sunday and many wondered if he was released from the promotion. ‘The Fisherman’ took to Instagram to reveal that he is still on the UFC’s roster and loves being a part of the organization. Gillespie added that some of the top-10 lightweights have turned him down which has contributed to his inactivity.

“Guys I’m STILL in the UFC relax. I’ll explain.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

1) I’m removed from the RANKINGS. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed from rankings when inactive for a period of time which I’m gathering is 12 months.)

2) I’m not fucking going ANYWHERE, rankings or not. I love the UFC and contrary to what the haters say about them, the UFC has ALWAYS been more than good to me. Pay is great, everything super organized, the follow up after from medical staff is unbelievable, 100% class act top of the food chain. It is NOT their fault I have not had a fight. They have offered me plenty of fights in the last year,” Gregor Gillespie wrote.

“I have accepted any and all of them against guys who were ranked ahead of me, (outside of the VERY short notice ones like 4-8 days) and conversely I have obviously turned down all of the ones of guys ranked behind me. I am on a mission to fight the top guys w the lowest number next to their name and get towards that belt, and fighting guys who are ranked behind me isn’t the way to do that, but I also understand sitting for a long period of time isn’t either.

3) I am, and have been patiently waiting for the right fight, one that is going to push me toward the belt. Since Ferguson turned it down like 100 fukin times in the last yr, since Mikey Chandler didn’t seem too interested in fighting me when I brought it up, and since RDA just turned down the fight against me (WHICH I ACCEPTED BTW) I guess @beneildariush will have to do. I know you’re banged up and recovering big dawg, so just gimme a 8 week heads up and let’s do the thing,” Gillespie continued.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“PS … RDA ,Chandler , offer always fukin stands … RDA was cool with fighting me on 4 days notice when I was literally on a mountain 7 hours away from home when he needed a last second replacement, but when just offered fight w me since then where I would have a fight camp, he straight up said no.

***Long story short, removed from rankings, not from the UFC,” Gillespie concluded.

When and who Gregor Gillespie will fight next is still uncertain. It is clear he wants to fight someone ranked in the top-10 and perhaps he deserves it after finishing Diego Ferreira last time out. He’s also 7-1 in the UFC with notable wins over Vinc Pichel and Yancy Medeiros.

For now, Gillespie will remain on the sidelines but the good news is he still is a member of the UFC roster.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Gregor Gillespie fight next?