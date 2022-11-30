Paddy Pimblett reveals Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house in Liverpool in 2016: “When he was on that mad bender in Liverpool”

Paddy Pimblett has revealed that Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house while out partying in Liverpool.

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor loves a good sesh. Whether it be on his own, with his friends or with his family, ‘Notorious’ has always enjoyed throwing back a few pints.

Of course, that hasn’t always gone well for him as we know. At the same time, it’s opened up the door for some amusing outcomes and stories that will be told for years to come.

Back in 2016, when hopping around the streets of Liverpool, he had a bender that almost involved UFC sensation Paddy Pimblett.

‘The Baddy’ told the story of the bizarre crossover during a recent podcast appearance.

“He [McGregor] was meant to have [turned up] but I think he knocked on the wrong door. When he was on that mad bender in Liverpool years ago when there was videos of him in a treehouse like that. Ermmm…he came… He was meant to have come to my house because he was with another Scouser at the time.”

McGregor + Pimblett = carnage

“But my mum, she had a camera, not a ring doorbell. It was well before them times. It was like 2016. So obviously, I rang me mum, I was like, ‘Hey, check the cameras there. If McGregor’s knocking on our house, it’s getting videoed and put on me Insta immediately.’ And, he never [knocked]. But I wish he did!”

Maybe one day they’ll get the chance to pop up on the same card, followed by a few bevs at the after party.

