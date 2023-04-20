Paddy Pimblett provides injury update, reveals he will be lucky to fight this year: “It was a lot worse than we thought”

Paddy Pimblett is providing an injury update, revealing he will be lucky if he’s able to fight again this year.

It was at UFC 282 in December of last year that Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) met up with and defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision in a lightweight bout.

Following the victory, ‘The Baddy’ revealed he had injured his ankle in the first round of the bout and would need to undergo surgery to fix the problem.

The 28-year-old had surgery this past March to repair the damage.

It was during an interview with ‘Sky Sports’, that Paddy Pimblett, using crutches, shared that he ended up requiring major surgery to repair the ankle saying:

“I had to get surgery after my last fight. Last fight, I hurt my foot in the first round, in like the first minute or two, threw a kick, hurt it. I felt it, like, but we crack on, we get through the fight. At the end of the fight, I remember going back to the medical room and being like, ‘My foot’s sore.’ Couldn’t get it looked at properly until I got home. Then, when the actual swelling went down, I didn’t know if I needed to get surgery. It was a lot worse than we thought. I had to get inner and outer-ligament surgery, like reconstruction, so, it’s big.”

When asked how long he needed to be on crutches, the Brit said (h/t MMANews):

“Could be another six weeks. I’ve already been on them for six, six and a half… I’ll be lucky to fight this year.”

Paddy Pimblett currently sports a 4-0 record in the UFC.

For fans of the rising star in the UFC, it’s grim news if Pimblett will indeed be out of action for the remainder of the year.

Who would you like to see the Liverpudlian fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!