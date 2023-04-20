Brandon Royval UFC

Brandon Royval responds to challenge from Muhammad Mokaev: “Maybe once you stop struggling with unranked opponents”

By Susan Cox - April 20, 2023
Brandon Royval has responded to the challenge from Muhammad Mokaev.

The 22 year old rising UFC flyweight contender Mokaev sent out a challenge to Brandon Royval.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Mokaev just yesterday issued the following challenge:

“I wanna fight Brendan Royval (ranked number 3) in Abu Dhabi! I feel like you won’t accept but I can offer my fight purse $38,000 to you if you accept this fight! Let’s go! @brandonroyval”

‘The Punisher’ (10-0 MMA) last fought this past March at UFC 286 where he defeated Jafel Filho (14-3 MMA) via submission at 4:32 of round 3. The Dagestani-born Brit’s UFC record now sits at 4-0 in the Octagon.

Brandon Royval, wasting no time, has responded to the call-out taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“I’m fighting for gold and 6 figures next…not for 38K. Maybe once you stop struggling with unranked opponents, you can add this to your wish list, considering all that lay and praying you do every fight. No quit acting like you don’t see Hadley’s tweets.”

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC

Brandon Royval (15-6 MMA) is hot off a KO victory over Matheus Nicolau (19-3 MMA) last weekend at UFC Kansas City. With that victory  ‘Raw Dawg’ now has 3 consecutive wins in the cage.

It’s not the first time Mokaev has called out Royval, but once again he’s been ‘shut down’ by the 30 year old Colorado native.

The UFC official flyweight rankings have Royval sitting at #4 and Mokaev sitting at #12.

Obviously Royval has his sights set on the championship belt, speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, following his latest victory the fighter said:

“I’m the No. 1 contender. I don’t get the rankings at all. I don’t get who does the rankings or how they go about, and I get that  Deiveson Figueiredo would be in front of me, but I don’t get why Kai Kara-France is in front of me. That doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m the No. 1 contender, Kai Kara-France and Deiveson are coming off losses, I’m up next for the belt. As far as I’ve been told, I’m weighing in as the alternate for the title fight. I got the backup spot and I think that’s guaranteed. So I don’t know if that means I’m going to be next for the title fight, but I’m staying ready, I’m getting ready for this in case something happens.”

What do you think of the callout from Muhammad Mokaev to Brandon Royval? Do you agree that Mokaev has a lot of work to do before getting a shot at a fight with Royval?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

