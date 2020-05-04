Oscar De La Hoya makes prediction for potential boxing match with Conor McGregor

Even at 47 years old, Oscar De La Hoya likes his chances in a potential boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ State of Combat podcast recently, De La Hoya was asked about a potential fight with the McGregor. Despite his age, and the fact that he hasn’t fought since a 2008 loss to Manny Pacquiao, he’s still confident he’d beat the brakes of the Irish MMA star.

“Two rounds,” De La Hoya said, offering a prediction for this hypothetical matchup (h/t MMA Mania). “Come on, brother. Two rounds! Because one thing about me: I went for the kill always. And look, Conor McGregor, I love him in the Octagon, I respect him, I watch him all the time, but the boxing ring is a whole different story. A whole different story.”

As MMA Mania points out, this is not the first time De La Hoya has mentioned a potential showdown with McGregor. Back in 2017, shortly after McGregor came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., De La Hoya revealed that he has been “secretly” training — specifically for a quick night of work against McGregor.

“You know I still have it in me. I’ve been secretly training,” De La Hoya said back then (h/t Uproxx). “Secretly training. I’m faster than ever, and stronger than ever. I know I could take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more. I’m calling him out. Two rounds. That’s all I need. That’s all I’m going to say.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/4/2020.