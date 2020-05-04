Full betting odds released for UFC 249

The sportsbooks have released the full slate of betting odds for this weekend’s UFC 249 event, including the main event of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

UFC 249 was originally set to take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, and later at Tachi Palace in Leemore, California. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, both of those previous versions of the card were canceled. But UFC president Dana White remained adamant all along that the show would go on, and when the state of Florida declared sports an essential business, it allowed the UFC the opportunity to hold its events there.

UFC 249 is now set to take place on Saturday, May 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. With the event just a few days away, the full betting odds for the card have been released. Take a look at them below (via BestFightOdds.com).

UFC 249 Odds

Tony Ferguson -207

Justin Gaethje +164

Henry Cejudo -245

Dominick Cruz +175

Francis Ngannou -293

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +223

Calvin Kattar -250

Jeremy Stephens +194

Greg Hardy -190

Yorgan de Castro +165

Anthony Pettis -150

Donald Cerrone +120

Fabricio Werdum -230

Aleksei Oleinik +170

Carla Esparza -125

Michelle Waterson +105

Ronaldo Souza -135

Uriah Hall +115

Vicente Luque -250

Niko Price +210

Bryce Mitchell -150

Charles Rosa +130

Ryan Spann -400

Sam Alvey +325

While it’s unfortunate the planned lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ferguson won’t be happening anymore, the replacement matchup between “El Cucuy” and Gaethje is still an incredible fight. They are two of the most exciting fighters on the planet and with the interim strap on the line, expect these two to throw down for five rounds or less in one of the best fights of 2020.

The co-main event is also an intriguing title fight as Cejudo looks to continue his legends tour when he takes on Cruz. Cejudo has been destroying everyone in his path, and while he won’t get the opportunity to fight Jose Aldo, Cruz is still one of the best bantamweights of all time. Of course, Cruz hasn’t fought since 2016, so you have to give the upper hand to Cejudo. But it should still be an interesting matchup to watch play out.

The rest of the undercard is filled with tons of fun fights between some of the best fighters on the UFC roster. MMA fans haven’t seen a live card in nearly two months, and the UFC is certainly returning to screens around the world with an absolute banger of a card.

What do you think of the UFC 249 Odds?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/4/2020.