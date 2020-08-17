Opening betting odds released for Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential superfight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones.

Not long after Miocic defended the UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 252, Jones took to social media to reveal that he wants the chance to fight Miocic next. UFC president Dana White has gone on record by saying that Miocic’s next opponent will be top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou, but that hasn’t stopped fans and media from thinking Jones could jump the line and get the next title shot instead.

With the potential of a Jones vs. Miocic fight happening very real, the oddsmakers have taken notice and have opened a betting line for a potential meeting between the two UFC champs. Take a look at the opening odds for Jones vs. Miocic below via BestFightOdds.

UFC Future Odds

Jon Jones -150

Stipe Miocic +130

Jones opened as a -150 betting favorite. That means a $150 bet would win $100. Miocic, meanwhile, opened as a +130 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $130.

Just as he opened up as the underdog for a rematch against Ngannou, Miocic opened as the underdog against Jones, albeit a smaller one. Jones, after all, is essentially unbeaten in the UFC and is considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time. So yes, while he will be moving up in weight to take on Miocic if this fight happens, it’s understandable why the oddsmakers opened him as the favorite.

Still, Miocic has proven himself to be the best heavyweight the UFC has ever seen, and after defeating Cormier a second time you think he would get more respect as the champion. Not so, as he’s now opened up as the underdog against both men who are in the running to be his next opponent. If you’re a Miocic backer, you are probably loving this.

Who do you think wins, Stipe Miocic or Jon Jones?