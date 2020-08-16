Jon Jones reveals strategy to defeat Stipe Miocic and become “the baddest man on the planet”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has unveiled what he believes is the perfect strategy to unseat Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champ.

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC 252, Miocic defended the UFC heavyweight title in a tie-breaking rubber match with his fiercest rival, Daniel Cormier. Over the course of the five-round heavyweight war, Jones got quite vocal on Twitter, ultimately laying out plans to move up to heavyweight and steal Miocic’s title.

“Heavyweight world championships I will be seeing you real soon,” Jones wrote on Twitter during the UFC 252 broadcast. “Victorious.

“For some reason these heavyweights don’t seem so big to me tonight,” he continued in a followup Tweet.

“Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy,” Jones added, laying out what he believes is the right strategy to beat Miocic. “Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

Jon Jones last fought in February, when he defended the UFC light heavyweight title with a controversial decision victory over Dominick Reyes. This win was preceded by a similarly tight decision win over Thiago Santos, a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, and TKO victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Since his win over Reyes, Jones has been embroiled in a contract dispute with the UFC after the promotion failed to meet his demands for a potential heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou. Evidently, however, he’s keen to get back into the Octagon for a huge fight, so hopefully he and the organization are able to meet somewhere in the middle.