Dominick Reyes announces he has signed a new contract with the UFC

Dominick Reyes has signed a new contract with the UFC.

Reyes hasn’t fought since his UFC 247 title shot against the division’s champion Jon Jones in February. The closely contested bout left many viewers feeling that he should have won. Since them, Jones has taken a step back from his championship responsibilities in an attempt to get the UFC to pay him more.

UFC President Dana White made some progress this weekend after stating that a heavyweight clash for Jones is “interesting” but confirmed he is not the next in line for a heavyweight title shot. Instead, he plans to let Francis Ngannou fight the heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic next.

So what is around the corner for Jones? According to Dana White, the light heavyweight champion needs to prove himself with a rematch against Dominick Reyes. White confirmed there needs to be a 205-pound title fight before the end of 2020.

Now that Reyes has signed a new contract with the UFC, an exciting rematch could be just around the corner. He announced the news on Instagram:

“Contract Signed,” Reyes declared. “Wanna thank my manager @tikighosn for getting it done.”

The terms of Reyes new contract are not clear, whether he has signed a fight contract at a new rate, or whether he has confirmed his next opponent or date for a specific bout. Hopefully, his new inked deal is a step towards the direction of a Jon Jones rematch. However, Reyes is still convinced that Jones is ducking a rematch.

“It was obvious man, that last fight was a dog fight and I took it to him,” Reyes said in an interview with Chael Sonnen recently (view MMA News). “I pushed him to his limits. I pushed him somewhere he’s never been. He’s never been out-struck, he’s never been hurt like that, he’s never had an opponent that wasn’t afraid of him at all. … He’s not willing to lose his belt for less than whatever million dollars. He knows that belt is close to being lost, so he’s doing whatever he can to avoid fighting me again.”

Do you think a Jon Jones rematch is around the corner for Dominick Reyes? Or do you think his next clash will take place against Thiago Santos or Jan Blachowicz?