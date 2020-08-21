UFC announces two huge matchups including the return of Amanda Nunes and Darren Till

The UFC already has a stacked schedule for the remainder of the year. In December, things will get even better as it has been reported Amanda Nunes and Darren Till will both return.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Amanda Nunes will remain at featherweight to defend her belt against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on December 12. Additionally, in the main event of a December 5 fight card, Darren Till will return against Jack Hermansson, pending medical clearance on Till’s knee.

Amanda Nunes is looking for her second consecutive title defense at featherweight. The Brazilian is coming off a very dominant decision win over Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250. It was her first featherweight title defense after winning the belt by first-round knockout over Cris Cyborg.

Nunes is currently on an 11-fight winning streak and has beaten the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Holly Holm, and Cyborg. She did hint at retirement following her last win but the good news is she will continue fighting.

Megan Anderson, meanwhile, is the clear-cut number one contender at featherweight. The Aussie is on a two-fight winning streak and 3-2 in the UFC with her biggest win coming over Cat Zingano. Her losses come to Holly Holm by decision and a first-round submission to Felicia Spencer.

In the main event of the December 5 show, Till will be looking to get back into the win column. The Englishman is coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker on Fight Island. He won his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.

Jack Hermansson, meanwhile, returned to the win column on Fight Island with a first-round submission over Gastelum. Before that, he suffered a knockout loss to Jared Cannonier.

It is likely the winner of Till-Hermansson would get the next title after the Cannonier-Whittaker winner.

Who do you think wins these fights?