Official main card announced for UFC 271, Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa serves as co-headliner

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 271 with Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa serving as the co-main event.

Next month in Houston, the UFC will put on their second pay-per-view of the year with the headline attraction being Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 for the UFC middleweight title. However, despite that being an incredible main event, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of other intriguing contests set to go down at the Toyota Center.

One such example is Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa which, as confirmed by the promotion, will be the penultimate bout of the evening on February 12.

This is how the UFC 271 main card looks.#UFC271 pic.twitter.com/5gtNMYL0q6 — Asian Persuasion MMA (@APMMA_net) January 24, 2022

UFC 271 – Main Card

Middleweight Championship – Israel Adesanya [c] vs Robert Whittaker

Heavyweight – Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Middleweight – Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Bantamweight – Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Lightweight – Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

Beyond that the prelims will feature a string of fun fights, including a particularly juicy showdown between Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano at lightweight.

For Lewis and Tuivasa, though, this really is a big opportunity for both men to prove themselves on a big stage. “The Black Beast” rebounded from his loss to Ciryl Gane with an emphatic knockout triumph over Chris Daukaus recently, leading many to believe he could receive a title shot with another big win here.

“Bam Bam”, on the other hand, is beginning to prove a lot of people wrong after he was written off following a three-fight losing streak in 2018 and 2019. He’s won four straight which includes victories over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai last year, cementing him as a legitimate contender at heavyweight.

Who do you think should be the favorite for this heavyweight meeting – Derrick Lewis or Tai Tuivasa? Will the winner receive a title shot in 2022? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!