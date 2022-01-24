Deiveson Figueiredo explains why he favors Kai Kara-France over a fourth fight with “crybaby” Brandon Moreno: “Brandon didn’t give me the chance to fight him again”

Deiveson Figueiredo has given his thoughts on his next opponent and why he’d rather face Kai Kara-France than Brandon Moreno.

Last Saturday night at UFC 270, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision to reclaim the UFC flyweight title. It marked the third time that the pair had faced off and the first time in which the Brazilian had been able to get his hand raised as the victor.

In the aftermath of yet another war, there were calls for the UFC to immediately rebook a fourth showdown between them – especially given how close it was.

In his post-fight press conference, though, Figueiredo rejected such an idea.

“Brandon didn’t give me the chance to fight him again,” Figueiredo said. “He didn’t want to, except [Alexandre] Pantoja got hurt. That’s why the UFC gave him the fight. If he behaves well for the next couple months, we’ll figure this out.”

“Kai Kara-France, obviously [as his next opponent],” Figueiredo said. “I want to knock him out, and he knocked out Cody Garbrandt, so that’s the guy I wanted to knock out. It’s not in my interest to fight Cody any more, so it’s Kai Kara-France.”

“If it’s a good fight, if he behaves well, and if we can do it as a kickass pay-per-view in the United States, this is where I fight, this is where I want to make my money,” Figueiredo added. “Brandon was talking about the fact that I was his biggest sponsorship. I told him I was going to take that away from him. So fighting Brandon is going to be the thing that gives me more money.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

