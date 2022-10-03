Official lineup released for this month’s UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ event

The official lineup has been released for this month’s UFC 280.

UFC 280 ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ will take place on October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The promotion will have not 1 but 2 title fights taking place in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the event will be Charles Oliveira battling it out with Islam Makhachev in the lightweight main event title fight. Co-headlining will be TJ Dillashaw challenging Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt.

Oliveira, 32, will be entering the cage boasting an impressive 11 fight winning streak. Makhachev, 31, has won all of his last 10 fights in the Octagon.

Dillashaw, 36, has won 5 of his last 6 fights and is looking to strip Sterling, 33, of his belt. Sterling has won 7 in a row coming into the bantamweight battle.

The Main Card features:

Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) Lightweight Title Fight

Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) vs TJ Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) Bantamweight Title Fight

Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) vs Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA)

Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) vs Mateusz Gamrot (21-1 MMA)

Katlyn Chookagian (18-4 MMA) vs Manon Fiorot (9-1 MMA)

The Preliminary Card features:

Belal Muhammad (21-3 MMA) vs Sean Brady (15-0 MMA)

Makhmud Muradov (25-7 MMA) vs Caio Borralho (12-1 MMA)

Volkan Oezdemir (18-6 MMA) vs Nikita Krylov (28-9 MMA)

Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5 MMA) vs Lucas Almeida (14-1 MMA)

Magomed Mustafaev (14-3 MMA) vs Yamato Nishikawa (21-3 MMA)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3 MMA) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1 MMA)

Armen Petrosyan (6-2 MMA) vs Aj Dobson (6-1 MMA)

Mohammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA) vs Malcolm Gordon (14-5 MMA)

Karol Rosa (15-4 MMA) vs Lina Lansberg (10-6 MMA)

Will you be watching on October 22nd? Who are you betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

