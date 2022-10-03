x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Darren Till takes issue with fighters giving s*** to former UFC champion Daniel Cormier: “That Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day“
MMA NewsDaniel CormierDarren TillUFC

Darren Till takes issue with fighters giving s*** to former UFC champion Daniel Cormier: “That Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day“

Harry Kettle

Darren Till has questioned fighters for calling out former champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Over the course of the last few years, and especially since his retirement from mixed martial arts, Daniel Cormier has served as one of the voices of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s followed on from his illustrious career as a two-weight UFC champion by providing some great analysis in the fight game, to the point whereby he’s one of the most respected names in the sport. Beyond that, he’s even managed to kickstart a slow move into professional wrestling.

- Advertisement -

However, he’s also gained his fair of critics, with some fighters even taking the opportunity to call him out in the past, despite him being retired.

Darren Till has opted to take exception to this on social media with the following statement.

- Advertisement -

“Still baffles me fighters giving D.C s*** over his analytic P.O.V’s in MMA.

They calling him out like they could fight him, don’t forget guys that Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day… let’s show some respect.”

The overwhelming expectation is that Cormier will continue with his UFC duties alongside potential WWE commitments, as it was announced that he will be the special guest referee at Extreme Rules for the collision between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

- Advertisement -

Funnily enough, Cormier has gone viral in relation to Seth Rollins in the past, back when he celebrated his shocking WWE championship success at WrestleMania 31.

MMA wise, though, his legacy already speaks for itself in more ways than one.

What do you think about Darren Till defending Daniel Cormier? Do you enjoy listening to Cormier on commentary with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, or is it not a partnership you particularly like? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleAnthony Smith is confident that Bo Nickal would “rag doll” Khamzat Chimaev in a wrestling match: “There’s not a Dagestani/Russian wrestler in the UFC that’s gonna beat Bo”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy