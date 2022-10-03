Darren Till takes issue with fighters giving s*** to former UFC champion Daniel Cormier: “That Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day“

Darren Till has questioned fighters for calling out former champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Over the course of the last few years, and especially since his retirement from mixed martial arts, Daniel Cormier has served as one of the voices of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s followed on from his illustrious career as a two-weight UFC champion by providing some great analysis in the fight game, to the point whereby he’s one of the most respected names in the sport. Beyond that, he’s even managed to kickstart a slow move into professional wrestling.

- Advertisement -

However, he’s also gained his fair of critics, with some fighters even taking the opportunity to call him out in the past, despite him being retired.

Darren Till has opted to take exception to this on social media with the following statement.

Still baffles me fighters giving D.C shit over his analytic P.O.V’s in MMA.

They calling him out like they could fight him, don’t forget guys that Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day… let’s show some respect. — D (@darrentill2) September 29, 2022

- Advertisement -

“Still baffles me fighters giving D.C s*** over his analytic P.O.V’s in MMA.

They calling him out like they could fight him, don’t forget guys that Fat Potato head could still absolutely maul 99% of the roster on his worst day… let’s show some respect.”

The overwhelming expectation is that Cormier will continue with his UFC duties alongside potential WWE commitments, as it was announced that he will be the special guest referee at Extreme Rules for the collision between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

- Advertisement -

Funnily enough, Cormier has gone viral in relation to Seth Rollins in the past, back when he celebrated his shocking WWE championship success at WrestleMania 31.

MMA wise, though, his legacy already speaks for itself in more ways than one.

What do you think about Darren Till defending Daniel Cormier? Do you enjoy listening to Cormier on commentary with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, or is it not a partnership you particularly like? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -