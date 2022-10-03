Mike Perry wants to avenge Alex Nicholson’s loss to Vagab Vagabov: “When Apollo fought Drago, Rocky came back and took him out!”

Mike Perry wants to avenge Alex Nicholson’s loss to Vagab Vagabov.

Alex Nicholson suffered a brutal loss to Vagab Vagabov in the main event on Friday, September 30th at the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow. It was the 32 year old Nicholson who was knocked out late in the opening round of the boxing match.

- Advertisement -

Vagab Vagabov, 36, is a Russian light heavyweight (28-1 MMA) with a 3-1 professional boxing record.

Alex Nicholson, 32, (17-9 MMA), was on a three-fight winning streak prior to his bout with Vagabov. It was just last July that Nicholson was crowned as the Titan FC heavyweight champion with a first-round submission over Oscar Sosa (14-3 MMA).

- Advertisement -

If was fellow UFC veteran Mike Perry who accompanied Nicholson on the trip and is blaming himself for his teammate’s performance, or lack thereof.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Mike Perry (14-8 MMA) spoke of his friend’s loss in the ring saying:

“I failed my friend tonight. It wasn’t his fault, he had the courage and I didn’t give him the fundamentals he needed. When they made it a boxing match our game plan to brawl should’ve changed. He was brave and needed someone smarter who understands the game better.”

And now, apparently Perry is looking to avenge Nicholson’s loss and has taken to ‘Twitter’ with a callout to Vagabov, saying:

When Apollo fought Drago, Rocky came back and took him out ! Platinum Perry vs Vagob Vagabov ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 1, 2022

- Advertisement -

“When Apollo fought Drago, Rocky came back and took him out! Platinum Perry vs Vagob Vagabov!”

Did you watch Nicholson vs Vagabov? Would you watch a Perry vs Vagabov match-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -