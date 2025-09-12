Noche UFC Fighter “not opposed” to Joe Pyfer rematch once getting on a win streak

By Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

Joe Pyfer has called for a particular rematch a few times over the intervening years with the fighter in question responding to the call for a sequel clash someday. Dustin Stoltzfus collides with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th with the bout being amended to a catchweight following the latter’s weight miss on the scales.

Stoltzfus punched his ticket to the UFC by defeating Pyfer in August 2020 after an arm injury came from the former slamming the latter, causing the bout to be halted in the opening stanza on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Dustin Stoltzfus appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and when asked if a Pyfer rematch someday seems almost as if it’s an inevitably considering where both are at in the UFC middleweight hierarchy, Stoltzfus said,

“I mean, if it happens, it probably won’t happen for a little bit. I’ve got some work to do as far as getting on an actual win streak. In my humble opinion, I should be on a win streak right now, but officially, I am not. So I got to put in some work. Joe’s doing great.”

“Joe’s definitely making a lot more noise in the division than I am. So all power to him. I don’t know. I don’t really like running things back. I don’t ever really feel, even wins or losses or whatever, I’m not a big guy for chasing rematches. If that’s what he wants and that’s what the UFC wants, we can do it.”

“Not opposed to rematches” says Stoltzfus, names Joe Pyfer and some other previous adversaries

The sentiment about not necessarily chasing rematches extends far beyond Joe Pyfer though, Stoltzfus stated,

“No, because it doesn’t change what happened on that night. It doesn’t change my performance, it doesn’t change his performance, and it doesn’t change what the judges decided. So, at the end of the day, if we would get a new rematch, it’s a different day, he’s going to be a different fighter.”

“I’m going to be a different fighter. It’s just a completely different scenario. I’m not opposed to rematches. Like, if the UFC comes up and says, “Hey, want to do Nursulton [Ruziboev]? Kyle Daukaus made it back in the UFC.”

“If I like wanted to do him, you want to do Joe?” Whatever, sure. But it’s not something that I feel the need to chase for my own ego or something like that. Because it doesn’t change the fact that the fight went the way it did or that the decision went the way it did.”

