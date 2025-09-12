Noche UFC Fighter “not opposed” to Joe Pyfer rematch once getting on a win streak

Joe Pyfer has called for a particular rematch a few times over the intervening years with the fighter in question responding to the call for a sequel clash someday. Dustin Stoltzfus collides with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th with the bout being amended to a catchweight following the latter’s weight miss on the scales.

Stoltzfus punched his ticket to the UFC by defeating Pyfer in August 2020 after an arm injury came from the former slamming the latter, causing the bout to be halted in the opening stanza on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Dustin Stoltzfus appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and when asked if a Pyfer rematch someday seems almost as if it’s an inevitably considering where both are at in the UFC middleweight hierarchy, Stoltzfus said,

“I mean, if it happens, it probably won’t happen for a little bit. I’ve got some work to do as far as getting on an actual win streak. In my humble opinion, I should be on a win streak right now, but officially, I am not. So I got to put in some work. Joe’s doing great.” “Joe’s definitely making a lot more noise in the division than I am. So all power to him. I don’t know. I don’t really like running things back. I don’t ever really feel, even wins or losses or whatever, I’m not a big guy for chasing rematches. If that’s what he wants and that’s what the UFC wants, we can do it.”

“Not opposed to rematches” says Stoltzfus, names Joe Pyfer and some other previous adversaries

The sentiment about not necessarily chasing rematches extends far beyond Joe Pyfer though, Stoltzfus stated,