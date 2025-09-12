Dana White reveals significant potential payouts for Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters

UFC CEO Dana White says the bonuses paid out to select Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez undercard fighters will be significantly higher than UFC bonuses.

We’re hours away from one of the biggest fights in boxing history as superstars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford prepare to square off in Las Vegas. Alvarez will put his super middleweight titles on the line against Crawford in a matchup of two of the best pound-for-pound boxers of the modern era.

Fighters competing on the undercard of Alvarez vs. Crawford will get the chance to win under a major spotlight this weekend. Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr., the card’s co-main event, is another major fight on the card.

As the UFC prepares to undergo its own significant overhaul to its post-fight bonus system, fighters competing this weekend at Allegiant Stadium will be paid lucrative amounts.

Dana White reveals astounding bonuses on the line for Alvarez vs. Crawford fighters

During a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, White shared what’s on the line for the Alvarez vs. Crawford undercard fighters this weekend.



“The opportunity wasn’t there during the press conference, so I’ll announce it here,” White said. “So on the undercard fights – Canelo and Crawford are going to do just fine on Saturday, they’re going to be OK – but on the undercard fights we’re going to have a Performance of the Night and a Fight of the Night. $100,000 each for the fighters on the undercard from Turki Al-Sheikh.

“You can be involved in the Performance of the Night and the Fight of the Night and take home $200,000 for those undercard fighters.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

When the UFC kicks off its new broadcast partnership with Paramount in January, post-fight bonuses will increase significantly for fighters. White announced the significant change earlier this year at a Dana White’s Contender Series press conference, although the exact numerical change hasn’t been shared.