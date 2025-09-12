Din Thomas lambasts women’s MMA as ‘stale’ in brutal assessment: “Not sure what happened!”

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes women’s MMA is at its lowest point.

Din Thomas is never afraid to express his opinions. The former UFC star turned top analyst has set himself apart in the combat sports broadcasting space, for his views on topics such as Khamzat Chimaev’s title reign and hotly debated issues.

Since the UFC allowed women to fight in the Octagon, several legends, including Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, have set themselves apart. UFC CEO Dana White’s past stance against allowing women to fight in the cage has pivoted over the past two decades.

But despite top names like Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili becoming UFC fan favorites in modern MMA, Thomas is extremely concerned about the state of women’s MMA.

Din Thomas shares scathing assessment of the state of women’s MMA

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Thomas revealed his stance on women’s MMA and its current relevance in combat sports.

Goosebumps!! Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes Faceoff 😤 Legend 🔥#UFC316 pic.twitter.com/ynb8uIdlOf — Ezee (@EzeemmaCraic) June 8, 2025

“There was a time where I thoroughly enjoyed watching women’s fights,” Thomas said.

“I coach women, a lot of women. I’m not sure what happened. I’m really not sure what happened to women’s MMA. How it just became so stale. They stopped taking chances. They stopped fighting with their heart. There was a time where women fought with their heart first.

“Maybe now they’re getting too much attention in the gym. Because before they were fighting to get attention in the gym, and they were fighting hard. They would go into the fights and be fighting hard. Now it’s like they go in fights and just stake by. I’m not sure what happened.”

Thomas, since retiring from fighting, has trained some of the top female fighters in the sport, including Nunes and budding star Gillian Robertson.

Despite Thomas’s comments, women’s MMA has two significant fights set to take place in the coming months, including Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322. A bantamweight superfight between Kayla Harrison and Nunes is also expected to be announced for a future date.