Winningest strawweight in UFC history returns at UFC 322

By Dylan Bowker - September 11, 2025
Angela Hill

The all-time leader for strawweight wins in the UFC will return to the octagon at Madison Square Garden. UFC 322 will see Angela Hill step back into the cage to take on an up-and-coming prospect in Fatima Kline, as first reported by MMA Junkie.

On November 15th at the World’s Most Famous Arena, the former Invicta FC titleholder will look to further add to her records for overall appearances in UFC contracted bouts at 115 pounds, in addition to Hill’s all-time strawweight wins distinction. ‘Overkill’ has garnered 12 wins across 27 appearances, which represent both of the aforementioned all-time records at 115 pounds throughout the annals of the promotion’s existence.

Angela Hill looks to rebound from a setback to Iasmin Lucindo in August, with Hill putting together a 3-2 pro MMA ledger across her last handful of fights. The 40-year-old mixed martial arts stalwart will take on a phenom where there is a 15-year age difference in this Hill versus Kline contest, respectively. Fatima Kline aims to garner the biggest statement win of her pro MMA career so far and, ideally, relative to her desired outcome, put together her third consecutive finish.

The former CFFC champion had a rough welcome to the UFC when she was defeated by Jasmine Jasudavicius. But Kline has since been reminding MMA fans why she was so highly touted heading into her promotional debut. The 25-year-old finished Victoria Dudakova in January with elbows from half guard in the second round and then defeated Melissa Martinez with a third-round head kick in July.

UFC 322 topped by a pair of championship clashes

The top of the marquee bout for UFC 322 will see the welterweight championship contested. Reigning titleholder Jack Della Maddalena will defend his 170-pound crown against former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Also at UFC 322, Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her UFC flyweight strap against former UFC strawweight titleholder Weili Zhang. That long-awaited superfight will serve as the co-main event bout of the night.

