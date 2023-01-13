Nick Diaz slams Tony Ferguson’s fighting style: “It’s like a spastic type of person who makes up for a lack of technique”

It’s safe to say Nick Diaz is not a fan of what Tony Ferguson brings to the octagon.

Ferguson’s unique fighting style has caused the most elite fighters in the UFC difficulties over the years. It’s one of the main components of his mixed martial arts success.

The puzzle Ferguson brought to the octagon disorientated all of his opposition over a seven-year undefeated stretch, which resulted in “El Cucuy” capturing the UFC interim lightweight championship.

Although the unusual style makes for a fun watch for the viewers, Diaz doesn’t like it and feel’s it shows a lack of technique in the 39-year-olds skillset. During a physical therapy session with sports doctor Beau Hightower, Diaz revealed his thought’s on Ferguson’s approach to fights.

Nick Diaz slams Tony Ferguson’s style of fighting

“I don’t like it. It’s obnoxious. I can’t stand that type of style. I’m not gonna knock it because that’s what you have to do. It’s like a spastic type of person (who) makes up (for) a lack of technique with those types of tactics. You have to avoid those tactics and it’s an annoying type of guy to fight.”

Diaz acknowledges that Ferguson’s way of fighting is part of mixed martial arts but still gives the style no credit.

“That’s mixed martial arts for you, though. But just because it’s mixed martial arts, doesn’t mean that you should depend on these tactics that you’re allowed to do. If you have a strong base and you throw those in, then it’s one thing.

“But a lot of times, people will make up for their lack of strong base and technique with stuff like what he does.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Once upon a time, Ferguson was the man that lightweight’s wanted to avoid if they had title aspirations. However, times have changed, and many are clawing to gain a fight with the former interim title holder given his name value. Ferguson now finds himself on a five-fight skid and was submitted by Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in his most recent outing.

Diaz, who recently returned to MMA competition for the first time in six years at UFC 266, was stopped by Robbie Lawler after failing to rise to his feet. The Stockton-native has expressed a desire to return once again, but nothing has officially been set.

