Conor McGregor’s Hollywood debut in ‘Road House’ remake tallies record-breaking two-week viewership

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor’s Road House remake role drew a record-breaking audience.

After its March 21 release date on Amazon Prime Video, Road House has accumulated over 50 million viewers over its first two weekends. The two-week total viewership set an Amazon Prime Video record, a company representative told Deadline.

McGregor, who stars as Knox in the Road House film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, made his first appearance on the big screens. He’s also targeting a return to the UFC Octagon later this year, likely against Michael Chandler.

Road House is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, but could potentially appear in theaters later this year.

McGregor recently revealed that he made the most money for a first-time actor in film history for his efforts. While an exact figure hasn’t been publicized, it’s been speculated he made between $5-8 million for the role.

McGregor will now focus on a potential UFC comeback later in 2024. He hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor and Chandler served as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 in 2023. The fight was originally expected to take place immediately after the season, but as of this writing, a formal fight booking has yet to be made.

Despite McGregor’s successful Hollywood debut, he’s hinted at a hesitancy to commit to future acting gigs. He’s claimed that top Hollywood producers have recruited him for roles since he first became a UFC champion.

McGregor is the latest current or former UFC star to find success in film. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Ronda Rousey, and Randy Couture are a few former UFC champions who have appeared in top movies.

The 2024 remake of Road House is a nod to the 1989 original MGM film.