New information revealed about murder of Walt Harris’ stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

There are new details in the murder case of Aniah Blanchard, who is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Harris recently returned to the UFC Octagon and came up short in his fight against Alistair Overeem, and during the lead up to his fight , SportsCenter Featured did a special on Blanchard.

A new report released by the Associated Press explains that Auburn Police Detective Josh Mixon testified in court on Wednesday and revealed more details about the night Aniah Blanchard was murdered.

In Mixon’s testimony he cites a witness who was with the accused murder Ibraheem Yazeed and saw Yazeed appearing to drag a body into the woods in Alabama. According to Mixon, the witness questioned Yazeed if it was a body and he replied that it wouldn’t come back to the witness or his family.

“Tell me that’s not a body,” Mixon testified the witness stated.

“Yazeed replies, ‘It won’t come back on you or your family,” Mixon added.

The testimony of Mixon continued on with further details as he said that Blanchard and Yazeed met at a gas station, left together, and then proceeded on to a second gas station. As they arrived at the second gas station, Yazeed went inside as Blanchard remained in the car and as he proceeded back to the car, he approached the passenger seat when both he and Blanchard left the vehicle.

Text message evidence from Aniah Blanchard’s phone showed that she sent messages to a friend on the night of her murder and told the friend she was with “Eric” and that she had “just met him” according to Mixon’s testimony.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Yazeed had ill intent because he gave a fake name to Blanchard and she was “lured under false pretences.”

Yazeed has been charged with capital murder in the death of Blanchard and currently remains in jail without bond.